Hutchinson Capital Management CA Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 3.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 204,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

COF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

NYSE COF traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.21. 2,157,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,283. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

