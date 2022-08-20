Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $22.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 5.3% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.48. 2,058,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,192. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.92.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.