Hutchinson Capital Management CA Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 3.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,532,000 after purchasing an additional 452,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

