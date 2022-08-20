Hydro Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,073.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $121,073.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00100602 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.