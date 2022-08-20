IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Major Shareholder Iac Inc. Buys 141,700 Shares of Stock

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Iac Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IAC alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of IAC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00.

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of IAC by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.