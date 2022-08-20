Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) PT Lowered to €60.00

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.62.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. Icade has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $79.30.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.