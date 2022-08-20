Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0306 on Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $84,725.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00783035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,521,959 coins and its circulating supply is 61,593,686 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

