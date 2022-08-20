IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 4,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
IDW Media Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.72.
IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDW Media
About IDW Media
IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.
