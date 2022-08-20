Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 7,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 54.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

