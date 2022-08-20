Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 225,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 100.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

