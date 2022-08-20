Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 2,029 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,156,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 118,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 308,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $113.03 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

