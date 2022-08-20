Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$73.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.82.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$31.21 and a 52 week high of C$72.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.67. The company has a market cap of C$39.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 10.7700005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.