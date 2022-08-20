Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Shares Down 5.4%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Industrias Peñoles Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

