Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $5,849,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $3,374,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UFEB opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.