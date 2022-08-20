Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells 96,735 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

