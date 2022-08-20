Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells 83,100 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,490,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,044,895.45.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$6.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.09.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on BTO shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

