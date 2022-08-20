Insider Selling: Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Sells £352,007.12 in Stock

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) insider Michael Topham sold 88,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.81), for a total value of £352,007.12 ($425,334.85).

Biffa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:BIFF opened at GBX 401.40 ($4.85) on Friday. Biffa plc has a 52 week low of GBX 278.45 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 423.40 ($5.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -50.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 348.83.

Biffa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Biffa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

