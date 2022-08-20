Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CFO Sells 3,540 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $15,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Trading Down 7.6 %

FTCI opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

About FTC Solar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

