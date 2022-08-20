Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 6,618 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.
Shares of PGNY opened at $43.43 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Progyny by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 99,236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after buying an additional 361,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
