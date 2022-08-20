Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 6,618 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.

Progyny Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $43.43 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Progyny by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 99,236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after buying an additional 361,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

