Insider Selling: Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Insider Sells $10,691.52 in Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) insider Michael John Smith sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $10,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,585.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonendo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $1.23 on Friday. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sonendo from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Institutional Trading of Sonendo

Sonendo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonendo in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.