Insider Selling: Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Insider Sells $10,691.52 in Stock

Aug 20th, 2022

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) insider Michael John Smith sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $10,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,585.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonendo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $1.23 on Friday. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sonendo from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Institutional Trading of Sonendo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonendo in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

