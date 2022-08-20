Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) SVP Sells 14,974 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

