Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,411. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,019,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,384,355.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,281 shares of company stock worth $15,905,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

