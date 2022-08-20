Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

