Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2,117.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.51. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

