Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.