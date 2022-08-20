Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

