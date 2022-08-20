Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,228,000 after acquiring an additional 162,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 6.5 %

ETSY opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,076 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

