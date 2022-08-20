Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $46,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 251.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 734,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 505,731 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609,482 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 280,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 131,702 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 268,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,069 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

