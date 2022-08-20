Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

WBA opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

