Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after buying an additional 119,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

