International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $163.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBM opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.90.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

