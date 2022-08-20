InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Trading Down 3.5 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

NYSE:TGT opened at $167.04 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

