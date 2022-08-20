InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

IBTD opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

