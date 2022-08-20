InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

