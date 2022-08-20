InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $380.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

