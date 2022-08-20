InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 358,497 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $281.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

