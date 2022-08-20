InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 95,145 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $45.14 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20.

