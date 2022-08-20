InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

Intel stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

