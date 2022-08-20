InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after buying an additional 148,346 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 644,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 503,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 380,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 181,305 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period.

Shares of TAIL opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

