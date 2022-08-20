Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.27

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $115.27 and traded as low as $112.22. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $115.18, with a volume of 21,361 shares.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

