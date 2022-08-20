Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,770,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,135,864. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

