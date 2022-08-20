Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 19th (BMA, CNXN, CTT, DCP, EGAN, ENLC, HD, MSEX, OSIS, PJT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 19th:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

