Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 19th (BMA, CNXN, CTT, DCP, EGAN, ENLC, HD, MSEX, OSIS, PJT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 19th:
Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
