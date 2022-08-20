iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.29

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.29 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.36). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.33), with a volume of 42,155 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
iomart Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £214.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,435.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.51.
iomart Group Increases Dividend
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
