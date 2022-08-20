iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.29

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.29 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.36). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.33), with a volume of 42,155 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

iomart Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £214.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,435.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.51.

iomart Group Increases Dividend

iomart Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.50%.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

