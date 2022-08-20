IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $289.56 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $289.56 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,255.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00167169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00107090 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

