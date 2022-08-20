IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $298.04 million and approximately $19.89 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

