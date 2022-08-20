iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 411.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 813.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,296. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.