iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Lifted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $176.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

