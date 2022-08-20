iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $51.94. Approximately 532,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,423,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.