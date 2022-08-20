iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.47. 1,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.24% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.