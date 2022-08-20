iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.01 and last traded at $67.01. 20,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 88,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93.

